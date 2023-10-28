Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,073 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,921,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,711,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

