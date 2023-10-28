Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 79,166 Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.35% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at about $2,052,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,182.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE GHI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. 58,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 20.27 and a quick ratio of 20.27. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $364.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.41. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $28.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

