Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 8,849 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,881,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,525. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.