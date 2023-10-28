Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 101.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,548 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.23. 985,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,140. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.