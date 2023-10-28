Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,912,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,478. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

