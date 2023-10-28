Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,950. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $117.10 and a 1-year high of $165.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

