Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 10,694 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. 323,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.66. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.