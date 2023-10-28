Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,720 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,673,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,274,000 after purchasing an additional 176,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,415,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,528,000 after purchasing an additional 76,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,317,000 after purchasing an additional 74,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,320. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

