Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 436 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EFV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,746 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

