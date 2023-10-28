Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 7,347 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 148,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of RVT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.93. 933,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,382. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

