Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 779 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,089. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.