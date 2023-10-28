Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,798,000 after buying an additional 1,277,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,307,000 after purchasing an additional 516,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,065,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,796,000 after purchasing an additional 139,495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,299,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,935,000 after purchasing an additional 139,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 881,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,070,000 after purchasing an additional 259,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.71. 1,341,154 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.