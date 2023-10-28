Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 482,594 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

