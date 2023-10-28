Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.80.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.