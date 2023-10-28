Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.81 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. 2,640,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,118. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

