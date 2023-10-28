Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $548,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. 1,892,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,955. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.75%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

