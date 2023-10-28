Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,833,000 after acquiring an additional 158,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,764,000 after buying an additional 122,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 107,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,147,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,105,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at $704,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 49.19 and a quick ratio of 49.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

