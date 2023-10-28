Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $616,000 Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 153.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,015 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 138,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLCO has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 1,497,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,731. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.26. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $947.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

