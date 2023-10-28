Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 790,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,998,000 after purchasing an additional 99,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $333,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 355,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,815. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

