Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $743,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after buying an additional 544,714 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.54.

Shares of PXD traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.79. 2,318,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,777. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.16. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

