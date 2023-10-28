Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,236,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,012,000 after buying an additional 741,718 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $4,827,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.35. 1,653,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,391. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $93.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

