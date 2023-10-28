Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of BIZD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. 336,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,662. The firm has a market cap of $618.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

