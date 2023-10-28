Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after purchasing an additional 429,607 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,600. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

