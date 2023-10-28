Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 2,023,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,078. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

