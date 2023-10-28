Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DVN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,089,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,315,102. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $78.77.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.