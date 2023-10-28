Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. 3,985,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

