Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,362,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,011,426. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.39.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.