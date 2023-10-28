Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,359 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

DGRO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,812,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,212. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

