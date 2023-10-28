Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 6,875 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $18.67. 329,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,811. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.