Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded down $10.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.35. 24,524,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,010,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $143.96 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

