Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global Ship Lease worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GSL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 563,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,328. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $638.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

