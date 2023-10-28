Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up about 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 61.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MPLX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.69. 2,085,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,950. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPLX

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.