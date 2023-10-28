Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 875,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

