Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 63,656.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,634,000 after purchasing an additional 190,970 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $21,433,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $257.47. 1,961,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.91 and a one year high of $286.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

