Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 320,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 388,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,752.2% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,068 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.24. 232,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,239. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.30 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

