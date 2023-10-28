Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 118 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.04. 1,263,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.93.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.