Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 307 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,029,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,866,000 after buying an additional 2,406,978 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,427,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.