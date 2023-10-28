Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 32,540 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,540 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $700,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth about $194,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RFI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 100,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.23%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

