Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,262 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,079,000. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,261,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,473,000 after purchasing an additional 236,042 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 314,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,125. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.