Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,008 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.62% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.48. 72,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

