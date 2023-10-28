Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 467 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 132,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 65,474 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FVAL stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.72. 223,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

