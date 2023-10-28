Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 629 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,462. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,944,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

