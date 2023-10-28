Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 968 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,576 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 781,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 302,869 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,405,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.