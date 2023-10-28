Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $36.53. 34,216,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,579,284. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

