Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,278 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $19,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after buying an additional 3,387,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

