Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,082 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

