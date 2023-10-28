SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Down 14.7% in October

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 885,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $131.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.96. SAP has a 12-month low of $92.67 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after buying an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after buying an additional 357,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,458,000 after buying an additional 335,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

