SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Down 14.7% in October

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

SAP SE (NYSE:SAPGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 885,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $131.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.96. SAP has a 12-month low of $92.67 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after buying an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after buying an additional 357,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,458,000 after buying an additional 335,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

