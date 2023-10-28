Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sasol by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sasol by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SSL opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. Sasol has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

Sasol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.5321 per share. This is a positive change from Sasol’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

