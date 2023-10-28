SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Update

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SBFG traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

