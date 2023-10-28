Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,466 shares of company stock worth $7,224,462. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

